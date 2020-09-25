Early Team News: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Here is the early team news ahead of the Premier League clash between champions Liverpool and FA Cup holders Arsenal on Monday evening.

Liverpool team news

Defender Joe Gomez is back in training and in contention to feature against the Gunners.

Midfielder Fabinho deputised alongside Virgil van Dijk in the win over Southampton.

Fellow centre-back Joel Matip is not yet back in training. Captain Jordan Henderson is also ruled out of this game and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still sidelined.

Diogo Jota could make his first Premier League appearance for the Reds after making his debut in the Carabao Cup win at Lincoln City, while Thiago Alcantara is in line for a first start.

Youngster Billy Koumetio has returned to training after injury.

Arsenal team news

Kieran Tierney (groin), Cedric Soares (calf) and Sokratis (calf) are all due back in training, but it remains to be seen whether they will be fit enough for the trip to Anfield.

Long-term absentees Pablo Mari (ankle), Gabriel Martinelli (knee), Calum Chambers (knee) and Shkodran Mustafi (thigh) are still sidelined.