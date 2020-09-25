Jorginho to Arsenal: Mikel Arteta reacts to speculation over Chelsea midfielder transfer

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has been quizzed over reports linking his side with a bid for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Italy international is reportedly a target for the Gunners as they seek to bolster their midfield options before the transfer window closes.

Asked about the link with Jorginho at his press conference today, Arteta said: “We are still open to improve our team, we are looking for different options depending on what happens with some of our players here so we are getting prepared just in case we need to do something.”

Although the Gunners boss spoke only in general terms, it was far from the flat denial that might have been expected if Jorginho wasn’t on the radar.

In a follow-up question, Arteta was asked what qualities he sees in the Chelsea man.

He replied: “Sorry, but I cannot talk about players that play for a different team. [Discussing] their qualities is not appropriate from my side.”

Jorginho, signed by former Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri, has frequently been touted for a move away from Stamford Bridge, despite continuing to feature regularly under Frank Lampard. He captained the side during last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool.

The 28-year-old was a target for Manchester City in 2018 before instead opting to move to the Blues for a reunion with his former Napoli boss Sarri.