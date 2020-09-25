Skip to main content

Liverpool players react to thrashing Lincoln City

Premier League champions Liverpool eased past Lincoln City in their Carabao Cup third round tie last night.

The Reds’ team of youngsters and fringe players recorded a 2-7 win over their League One opponents at Sincil Bank.

Japanese attacker Takumi Minamuno and academy product Curtis Jones each scored two goals, with fit-again Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic and Divock Origi also on the scoresheet.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Next round ✅😁

Next round ✅😁

A post shared by Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) on

