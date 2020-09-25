Liverpool players react to thrashing Lincoln City
Premier League champions Liverpool eased past Lincoln City in their Carabao Cup third round tie last night.
The Reds’ team of youngsters and fringe players recorded a 2-7 win over their League One opponents at Sincil Bank.
Japanese attacker Takumi Minamuno and academy product Curtis Jones each scored two goals, with fit-again Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic and Divock Origi also on the scoresheet.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Enjoyable night!! Next round, 2 goals and a top team performance🎯✅….also happy to have grabbed man of the match. pic.twitter.com/5B4I5nz8ik— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) September 24, 2020
On to the next round! pic.twitter.com/XzUpWBuHqG— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 24, 2020
Great way to debut, fantastic win! Ready for the next round 💪 pic.twitter.com/4HgBTvtPRJ— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) September 24, 2020
🎯 #XS23 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/2q3mpFVcaJ— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) September 24, 2020
Job done! Good performance, team! 💪🏻🔴 https://t.co/EKn0aKVM5v— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) September 24, 2020