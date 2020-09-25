Photo: Jose Mourinho complains over goal size before Spurs beat Shkendija

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho successfully complained to UEFA over the size of the goals ahead of last night’s Europa League third qualifying round win over Shkendija in North Macedonia.

After being alerted to a problem by goalkeepers Joe Hart and Hugo Lloris during their warm-up, Mourinho went to inspect the goal himself and found that the crossbar was within easier reach than usual.

The Spurs boss posed for photos in the goal to document the issue.

He then complained to the UEFA delegate about the irregularity and got confirmation that the bar was 5cm lower than it should have been.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho said: “Before the game was a funny situation because my goalkeepers told me that the goal was small.

“I went by myself and of course the goal was small. The goalkeepers, they spend hours and hours and hours in the goal so they know when the goal is not the right dimension.

“I am not a goalkeeper but I know football since I was a kid and I know when I stand there and I spread my arms and I know the distance, so I felt immediately that something was going wrong.

“We got the Uefa delegate to confirm and yes it was 5cm smaller, which of course we demanded for the goals to be replaced for goals of the right dimension.”

There is no suggestion that opponents Shkendija were seeking to gain an advantage because the stadium in Skopje is not their home ground.