Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Shkendija

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the Europa League play-off round after a 1-3 win over Shkendija in their Europa League third qualification round tie in North Macedonia last night.

Goals from Erik Lamela, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane secured victory for Spurs, who were pegged back to 1-1 early in the second half.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about the match and moving a step closer to qualification for the group stages when they posted on social media after the final whistle.