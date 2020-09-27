Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Brighton

Manchester United recorded a first Premier League win of the season thanks to an injury-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes.

United had come from behind to lead 1-2 at the Amex Stadium going into time added on.

Solly March’s 94th-minute appeared to have secured a draw for the Seagulls, only for Fernandes to convert his 100th-minute winner from the spot.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Still not where we want to be performance wise buts it’s an important 3 points 💪🔴❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7wnGIUb9ne — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 26, 2020