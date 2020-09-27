Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Brighton

By
-

Manchester United recorded a first Premier League win of the season thanks to an injury-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes.

United had come from behind to lead 1-2 at the Amex Stadium going into time added on.

Solly March’s 94th-minute appeared to have secured a draw for the Seagulls, only for Fernandes to convert his 100th-minute winner from the spot.

Here’s what the United players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

+3…😅💪

