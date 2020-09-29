Former Wolves star Diogo Jota reacts to dream league debut for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool’s new signing Diogo Jota scored for the club on his Premier League debut for the Reds in last night’s win over Arsenal at Anfield.

The Portuguese attacker came off the bench to score Liverpool’s third goal in a 3-1 victory.

Jota made his debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City last week, and his first league appearance was a memorable one.

Writing on Twitter after the final whistle, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man said: “What a moment … Well deserved 3 points.”

What a moment … ⚽️

Well deserved 3 points 💪 pic.twitter.com/fG6Mqs9mT7 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) September 28, 2020

You can see Jota’s goal in the video below.