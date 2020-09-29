Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Arsenal
Liverpool maintained their perfect start to their title defence with victory over Arsenal at Anfield last night.
The champions made it three wins from three games, coming from behind to beat the Gunners, who also had a 100 per cent record going into the game.
Alexandre Lacazette gave the visitors the lead, but a quick-fire double from Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson, whose error had gifted Arsenal their goal, put the Reds in control.
A debut goal from substitute Diogo Jota secured the win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.
What a moment … ⚽️— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) September 28, 2020
Well deserved 3 points 💪 pic.twitter.com/fG6Mqs9mT7
I owed us a goal tonight 🤦🏻♂️! Great performance from the lads!! pic.twitter.com/2aoa4nUjYc— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) September 28, 2020
Who enjoyed that? 🙋🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/5klPbT24G6— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) September 28, 2020
Top performance from the boys 🙌🏻— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 28, 2020
Great to see Diogo get off the mark ⚽️ #sadiosharpestthingiveeverseen #robbofoxinbothboxes#YNWA pic.twitter.com/dZu0CaL02v
Great win tonight!🔥🔥 And congrats @DiogoJota18 on your first Anfield goal 🙌🏾 #YNWA #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/rgnOO8ARNy— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 28, 2020
Good evening!💥 pic.twitter.com/ERUgF6TOBH— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 28, 2020
Tough one tonight, but great performance and big win. Come on, reds! 🔴💪🏾 #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/5SK0ko4Wrv— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) September 28, 2020
Really good game tonight, another great performance from our team! Happy for the 3 points 🙌🏼— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) September 28, 2020
Focus on the next! #AB1 pic.twitter.com/zlhcjdqY2o