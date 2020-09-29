Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Arsenal

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to their title defence with victory over Arsenal at Anfield last night.

The champions made it three wins from three games, coming from behind to beat the Gunners, who also had a 100 per cent record going into the game.

Alexandre Lacazette gave the visitors the lead, but a quick-fire double from Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson, whose error had gifted Arsenal their goal, put the Reds in control.

A debut goal from substitute Diogo Jota secured the win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.

What a moment … ⚽️

Well deserved 3 points 💪 pic.twitter.com/fG6Mqs9mT7 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) September 28, 2020

I owed us a goal tonight 🤦🏻‍♂️! Great performance from the lads!! pic.twitter.com/2aoa4nUjYc September 28, 2020

Top performance from the boys 🙌🏻

Great to see Diogo get off the mark ⚽️ #sadiosharpestthingiveeverseen #robbofoxinbothboxes#YNWA pic.twitter.com/dZu0CaL02v — James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 28, 2020