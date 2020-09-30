Eric Dier on being chased down the tunnel by Jose Mourinho for toilet break during Chelsea game

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has given his reaction to being chased down the tunnel by manager Jose Mourinho as he took a mid-game toilet break during last night’s Carabao Cup win over Chelsea.

In the 77th minute, with Spurs trailing 0-1 at the time, Dier raced off the pitch and straight down the tunnel.

Mourinho set off in hot pursuit. Cameras inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium captured him following his player into the home dressing room.

Dier returned to the pitch a short while later and ended up scoring Spurs’ first penalty in their shootout triumph over the Blues.

Speaking after the match, the England international explained: “I am OK but that was a first for me. There was nothing I could do about it and when you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go. Some things you can’t stop.

“I don’t know if Jose understood what I was doing to begin with. I told Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Toby Alderweireld as I was going off, I simply had to go.

“I was struggling with stomach cramps, it had got too bad.”

Dier added: “Jose wasn’t happy but there was nothing I could do about it, nature was calling.”

You can see Mourinho chasing Dier into the dressing room in the video below.

And you can hear Dier’s thoughts on the incident in the post-match interview below.