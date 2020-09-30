Photo: Eric Dier praises dressing room toilet for Spurs’ win over Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has acknowledged a dressing room toilet for it’s role in last night’s triumph over Chelsea.

Dier was named man of the match as Spurs recorded a penalty shootout victory over the Blues. But his display was punctuated by a mid-game dash to the toilet in the 77th minute.

Posting on social media after the final whistle, the England international suggested the dressing room loo had been the true man of the match.

He shared a photo of the lavatory in question adorned with the man of the match award and some toilet roll.