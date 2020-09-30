Thiago Alcantara reacts to testing positive for coronavirus

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has taken to social media after confirmation that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Reds announced yesterday that their recent signing had contracted Covid-19 and will be self-isolating for a period of 14 days.

Thiago had been absent from the squad for the Premier League win over Arsenal on Monday night, with the champions confirming on Tuesday that he has got coronavirus.

Writing on Twitter, the Spain international said: “Time to heal!”

The former Bayern Munich man made his debut in the victory over Chelsea, but that looks like being his only appearance for the Reds until potentially the Merseyside derby against Everton on October 17.