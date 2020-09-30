Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been celebrating their Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho’s squad posted on social media after recording a penalty shootout win over the Blues in last night’s fourth round tie.

Spurs fell behind to Timo Werner’s goal in he 19th minute, but bagged a late equaliser through Erik Lamela to take the tie to a penalty shootout.

Eric Dier, Lamela, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane all converted for Tottenham, while Mason Mount missed Chelsea’s final spot-kick.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the match.

Get innnnnn!! Love that. Win on pens and quarter-finals to come. 💪 pic.twitter.com/elVFuihMRg — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 29, 2020

Come on team!!! We keep going 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/MHCZjM46m6 — Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) September 29, 2020

See you next round! Come on you Spurs! pic.twitter.com/Mp7BpoS8Kg September 29, 2020