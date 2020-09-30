Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been celebrating their Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea.
Jose Mourinho’s squad posted on social media after recording a penalty shootout win over the Blues in last night’s fourth round tie.
Spurs fell behind to Timo Werner’s goal in he 19th minute, but bagged a late equaliser through Erik Lamela to take the tie to a penalty shootout.
Eric Dier, Lamela, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane all converted for Tottenham, while Mason Mount missed Chelsea’s final spot-kick.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the match.
Get innnnnn!! Love that. Win on pens and quarter-finals to come. 💪 pic.twitter.com/elVFuihMRg— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 29, 2020
Qualified! Congratulations mates 💪🏿🤙🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/dmM338kDzK— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) September 29, 2020
Come on team!!! We keep going 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/MHCZjM46m6— Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) September 29, 2020
See you next round! Come on you Spurs! pic.twitter.com/Mp7BpoS8Kg— Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) September 29, 2020
Well done boys 🦾 https://t.co/Mp70aB8JNR— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) September 29, 2020
That moment 😍 Into the quarter-finals! Just the sort of spirit we needed to show in a London Derby 💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/JkrFLjQhxn— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) September 29, 2020