Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Chelsea

By
-

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been celebrating their Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho’s squad posted on social media after recording a penalty shootout win over the Blues in last night’s fourth round tie.

Spurs fell behind to Timo Werner’s goal in he 19th minute, but bagged a late equaliser through Erik Lamela to take the tie to a penalty shootout.

Eric Dier, Lamela, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane all converted for Tottenham, while Mason Mount missed Chelsea’s final spot-kick.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the match.

The real M.O.M

Next✅

Next round ✅

