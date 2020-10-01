Chelsea drawn against Sevilla in Champions League group stage

Chelsea will face Europa League holders Sevilla in the Champions League group.

The Blues were drawn in Group E along with the Spanish side, Russian outfit Krasnodar and French club Rennes in UEFA’s group stage draw in Geneva this evening.

Sevilla and Chelsea have never faced each other in a competitive game before. They had been due to go head-to-head in an International Champions Cup pre-season friendly in 2018, but Sevilla had to pull out of the tournament and were replaced by Lyon.

The Blues have never faced Krasnodar before either, but the draw means they face a lengthy away trip to owner Roman Abramovich’s homeland.

The games against Rennes could see new signing Edouard Mendy going up against his former club. The Senegal international goalkeeper joined Frank Lampard’s side from Rennes last month.

Rennes, who are also a former club of Chelsea’s technical and performance advisor Petr Cech, have never previously played the Premier League side.