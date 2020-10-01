Liverpool drawn against Ajax in Champions League group stage

Premier League champions Liverpool will face Ajax in their Champions League group.

The Reds were drawn in Group D with the Dutch giants, Italian side Atalanta and Danish outfit Midtjylland at UEFA’s draw in Geneva this afternoon.

The 2018/19 Champions League winners have only played Ajax twice previously in competitive action. Both of those meetings were in a 1966 European Cup tie. Ajax thrashed the Reds 5-1 in Amsterdam, before going on to record a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping for a better head-to-head record from their next two encounters.

The Reds have never played Serie A outfit Atalanta nor Denmark’s Midtjylland before.

Midtjylland, who are owned by Brentford owner Matthew Benham, have been beaten by all three English teams they have faced in European competition previously: Manchester City, Southampton and Manchester United.

The Reds were knocked out of last season’s competition in the round of 16 by Spanish side Atletico Madrid.