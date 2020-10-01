Skip to main content

Liverpool drawn against Ajax in Champions League group stage

Premier League champions Liverpool will face Ajax in their Champions League group.

The Reds were drawn in Group D with the Dutch giants, Italian side Atalanta and Danish outfit Midtjylland at UEFA’s draw in Geneva this afternoon.

The 2018/19 Champions League winners have only played Ajax twice previously in competitive action. Both of those meetings were in a 1966 European Cup tie. Ajax thrashed the Reds 5-1 in Amsterdam, before going on to record a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping for a better head-to-head record from their next two encounters.

The Reds have never played Serie A outfit Atalanta nor Denmark’s Midtjylland before.

Midtjylland, who are owned by Brentford owner Matthew Benham, have been beaten by all three English teams they have faced in European competition previously: Manchester City, Southampton and Manchester United.

The Reds were knocked out of last season’s competition in the round of 16 by Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

