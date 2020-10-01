Skip to main content

Man Utd drawn against PSG and RB Leipzig in Champions League group stage

By
-

Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in a tough Champions League group.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were drawn in Group H with last season’s beaten finalists, the team they defeated in the semi-finals and Turkish champions İstanbul Başakşehir in UEFA’s group stage draw in Geneva this evening.

United memorably recorded a remarkable comeback win over Ligue 1 champions PSG in the 2019 Champions League round-of-16. That classic two-legged tie was the only times the two sides have faced each other in competitive fixtures to date.

The Red Devils lost the first leg 0-2 at Old Trafford, but recorded a 1-3 victory at Parc des Princes to win the tie on away goals. Marcus Rashford scored a late penalty to secure victory for United, who were decked out in their pink kit.

PSG lost to Bayern Munich in last season’s final and boast a star-studded squad that includes the likes of French star Kylian Mbappe and Brazil international Neymar.

United have never before faced Leipzig or Başakşehir in competitive action.

Related News

Liverpool drawn against Ajax in Champions League group stage

Chelsea drawn against Sevilla in Champions League group stage

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Brighton

                               