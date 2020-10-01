Man Utd drawn against PSG and RB Leipzig in Champions League group stage

Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in a tough Champions League group.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were drawn in Group H with last season’s beaten finalists, the team they defeated in the semi-finals and Turkish champions İstanbul Başakşehir in UEFA’s group stage draw in Geneva this evening.

United memorably recorded a remarkable comeback win over Ligue 1 champions PSG in the 2019 Champions League round-of-16. That classic two-legged tie was the only times the two sides have faced each other in competitive fixtures to date.

The Red Devils lost the first leg 0-2 at Old Trafford, but recorded a 1-3 victory at Parc des Princes to win the tie on away goals. Marcus Rashford scored a late penalty to secure victory for United, who were decked out in their pink kit.

PSG lost to Bayern Munich in last season’s final and boast a star-studded squad that includes the likes of French star Kylian Mbappe and Brazil international Neymar.

United have never before faced Leipzig or Başakşehir in competitive action.