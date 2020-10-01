Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Brighton

Manchester United are through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after cruising to a 0-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium last night.

Goals from Scott McTominay, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba secured victory and a place in the next round for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s goal.

Mata, whose free-kick also provided the assist for McTominay’s opener, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent days but was instrumental in las t night’s display.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say about the game.

Good work by the team to get us into the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Hy493cDGLS — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) September 30, 2020

Into the next round 💫 pic.twitter.com/59zgJ087sZ — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) September 30, 2020