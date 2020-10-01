Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Brighton
Manchester United are through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after cruising to a 0-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium last night.
Goals from Scott McTominay, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba secured victory and a place in the next round for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s goal.
Mata, whose free-kick also provided the assist for McTominay’s opener, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent days but was instrumental in las t night’s display.
Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say about the game.
Energy and effort! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/j4ysNv0Yq5— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 30, 2020
50 ⚽ @ManUtd ❤️🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/ddhSNeZmAG— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Great win today boys. Quarterfinals here we go! #carabaocup #faith pic.twitter.com/GHHB8uuEFP— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) September 30, 2020
Good work by the team to get us into the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Hy493cDGLS— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) September 30, 2020
Into the next round 💫 pic.twitter.com/59zgJ087sZ— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) September 30, 2020
Next round, let’s go @ManUtd!! Clean sheet! ✅ 3 goals ✅ well done team!! 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/KrUb1xpLWH— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) September 30, 2020