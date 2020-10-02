Arsenal face Rapid Vienna, Molde and Dundalk in Europa League group stage

Arsenal will go up against Irish side Dundalk in their Europa League group.

The Gunners and the League of Ireland side were drawn in Group B at UEFA’s group stage draw in Geneva this lunchtime. They are joined by Austrian side Rapid Vienna and Norwegian club Molde.

Arsenal have never before played any of their group stage opponents in competitive action.

Mikel Arteta’s side are the top seed in their group.

They reached the final of the Europa League in the 2018/19 season, but were eliminated at the round of 32 stage by Greek side Olympiacos last season.

Rapid were in the draw after being beaten by Belgian side Gent in their Champions League third qualifying round tie, while Molde lost to Hungary’s Ferencvaros in a Champions League qualification playoff. They had previously beaten Qarabag in the third qualifying round.

Dundalk overcame KÍ, of the Faroe Islands, in a playoff last night. They were knocked out of Champions League qualification by Slovenian side Celje, but beat Andorra’s Inter d’Escaldes and Sheriff, of Moldova, in the Europa League preliminary rounds.