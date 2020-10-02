Skip to main content

Liverpool players reflect on Carabao Cup exit

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s Carabao Cup fourth round defeat to Arsenal.

The Reds were knocked out of the competition on penalties after a goalless draw at Anfield on Thursday evening.

Divock Origi and Harry Wilson both saw their spot-kicks saved by Gunners keeper Bernd Leno as the visitors recorded a 4-5 shootout victory.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say as their reflected on the loss.

