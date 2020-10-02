Man Utd team news ahead of Spurs game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his team news ahead of this weekend’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils are hopeful of having captain Harry Maguire back in central defence. He missed the Carabao Cup victory at Brighton & Hove Albion due to a minor knock.

Star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been nursing a slight thigh problem, but that is not expected to keep him out of this fixture

Solskjaer confirmed that his side did not pick up any injuries at the Amex Stadium, where the likes of Eric Bailly and Juan Mata staked their claim to be included for the Spurs game by putting in impressive performances.

Defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, reportedly the subject of an enquiry from Newcastle United, are expected to remain on the sidelines due to their injuries.

Midfielder Andreas Pereira will not be involved. He is on the verge of completing a loan move to Serie A side Lazio and might have done so by the time this match gets underway on Sunday afternoon.