Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United agree £23.5m fee for Liverpool striker

Liverpool have agreed to sell young striker Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United in a deal worth £23.5m, according to the BBC.

Brewster, aged 20, is now set to join the Blades imminently.

The deal includes a three-year buy-back clause that will allow the Reds to re-sign Brewster if they want to bring him back to Anfield. If not, they would receive 15 per cent of any future fee if he is sold to another club.

Brewster was a key player in the England side that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017. He won the Golden Boot at that tournament.

He spent time on loan at Championship side Swansea City last season, scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances.

Brewster has made four first-team appearances for Liverpool, but has never featured in the Premier League.

Once the Reds’ hottest attacking prospect, he fell down the pecking during a lengthy injury layoff and was overtaken in Jurgen Klopp’s plans by the likes of Curtis Jones.