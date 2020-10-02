Spurs players react to beating Maccabi Haifa to reach Europa League group stage
Tottenham Hotspur are through to the group stage of the Europa League after a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa last night.
A hat-trick from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura’s goal, a Giovani Lo Celso brace and Dele Alli’s late penalty saw Spurs cruise to victory against their Israeli opponents.
Jose Mourinho’s side are now in the pot for the group stage draw, which takes place in Geneva later today.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about last night’s win.
Happy taking this home to add to the collection ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zsB3b7UZcZ— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 1, 2020
Feliz por los goles pero más que nada por la clasificación del equipo ✅ Happy for the two goals,but even happier for the team qualification⚽️⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/QpWz71HvVB— Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) October 1, 2020
On to the next stage 💪🏽. Very well done boys! #COYS #EuropaLeague #ThanksJESUS pic.twitter.com/qx4rCqEdNi— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) October 1, 2020
Live and direct 😅 https://t.co/HmrxkKN9H9— Dele (@dele_official) October 1, 2020
Onward ➡️ 🦾 #COYS @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/d3cihnWp03— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) October 1, 2020
Great way to reach the group stages of the @EuropaLeague! Two wins in three days and we keep building that momentum 👊 #COYS pic.twitter.com/tsWpWFbkOd— Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) October 1, 2020
Good guys. Job done. Ready for the @europaleague 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/BGDFCxy5F1— Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) October 1, 2020