Spurs players react to beating Maccabi Haifa to reach Europa League group stage

Tottenham Hotspur are through to the group stage of the Europa League after a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa last night.

A hat-trick from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura’s goal, a Giovani Lo Celso brace and Dele Alli’s late penalty saw Spurs cruise to victory against their Israeli opponents.

Jose Mourinho’s side are now in the pot for the group stage draw, which takes place in Geneva later today.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about last night’s win.

Happy taking this home to add to the collection ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zsB3b7UZcZ — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 1, 2020

Feliz por los goles pero más que nada por la clasificación del equipo ✅ Happy for the two goals,but even happier for the team qualification⚽️⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/QpWz71HvVB October 1, 2020