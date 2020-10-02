Tottenham face Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp in Europa League group stage

Tottenham Hotspur will face Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp in this season’s Europa League group stage.

Having booked their place in today’s UEFA draw in Geneva with a comprehensive 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa last night, Spurs now know who will they face in their group.

They have been drawn alongside Bulgarian side Ludogorets, Austrian outfit LASK and Belgium’s Royal Antwerp.

Ludogorets have faced Arsenal and Liverpool in recent years, but have never before played Spurs. They were beaten home and away by the Gunners and recorded a draw and a defeat against Liverpool.

LASK, another side Tottenham have never faced previously, were knocked out of last season’s competition by Manchester United.

Spurs hosted Royal Antwerp for a pre-season friendly in August 1976, but have never faced them in competitive action.

The 1976 friendly ended in a 1-1 draw, with Northern Ireland international Gerry Armstrong on the scoresheet for the north Londoners.

Spurs, who were Champions League finalists in 2018/19, have already played three qualification rounds to get to this stage of the competition.