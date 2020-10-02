Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Liverpool

Arsenal are through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after beating Liverpool in a penalty shootout yesterday evening.

After a goalless draw at Anfield, the tie went to penalties. Gunners keeper Bernd Leno was the hero, saving from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson, before Joe Willock converted the winning spot-kick to give Mikel Arteta’s side a 4-5 victory.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.

