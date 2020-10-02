Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Liverpool
Arsenal are through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after beating Liverpool in a penalty shootout yesterday evening.
After a goalless draw at Anfield, the tie went to penalties. Gunners keeper Bernd Leno was the hero, saving from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson, before Joe Willock converted the winning spot-kick to give Mikel Arteta’s side a 4-5 victory.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.
Into the quarter final 💪🏽😃🏆🔴 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/IthqoGWwlJ— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) October 1, 2020
🔴⚪️ Great team work! 💪⚽️Until next time against an outstanding rival! Revenge is included! 👋🏼👋🏼Let's get the next one already! 🙌🏻Let's go Gunners!🙌🏻@Arsenal #CarabaoCup #Revenge #NextRound pic.twitter.com/LqiEw5IQgf— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) October 1, 2020
Tough fight! 👊🏻— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) October 1, 2020
Win on penalties! 🍀
Quarter-finals!✅#GibGäs #SeoKol #CarabaoCup @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/hVnrWIgzRS
Flying into the EFL Cup quarters! ✈️⚽💪#Arsenal #CarabaoCup #Gunners #COYG pic.twitter.com/Qrro4nsmWb— Cédric Soares (@OficialCedric) October 1, 2020
Well done guys ✅⚪️🔴 @Arsenal— Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) October 1, 2020