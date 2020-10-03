Edinson Cavani: Man Utd on the verge of signing former PSG striker

Manchester United are expected to complete the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani over the next couple of days, according to the BBC.

The Uruguay international, aged 33, is expected to fly to the UK tomorrow to finalise what could be a two-year contract at Old Trafford.

United have been in talks with Cavani, although no deal has been finalised.

He is available on a free transfer after leaving PSG when his contract expired in June.

United are reportedly satisfied they can strike an agreement over the veteran forward’s wages that is within their current pay structure.

Despite Cavani’s age, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Old Trafford hierarchy are keen to sign a player who will add vast experience to a youthful squad.

United’s first-choice forward line of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are all aged under 24, while their preferred option for strengthening it – Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho – is aged 20.