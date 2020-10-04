Alex Telles: Man Utd agree deal with Porto

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Porto for the signing of left-back Alex Telles, according to the BBC.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the 27-year-old Brazilian in recent weeks, but have reportedly now made a breakthrough in negotiations.

United have struck an agreement with the Portuguese club that will see them pay an initial €15m euros (£13.6m) plus €2m (£1.8m) in add-ons for Telles.

The 27-year-old is now expected to undergo a medical on Monday before putting pen to paper on a four-year contract, with the option to extend by a further year until June 2025.

Telles started his career in his homeland with Juventude, then Gremio. He joined Turkish side Galatasaray in 2014 and, after a loan move to Inter Milan, joined Porto in 2016.

Telles, who has one cap for Brazil, has made 194 appearances for the Portuguese side, who had been holding out for an £18m fee from United.