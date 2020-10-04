Diogo Dalot posts farewell message to Man Utd after joining AC Milan

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has completed a loan move away from the club to AC Milan – and it doesn’t sound like he’s expected to return.

The Portuguese youngster, who has made 35 appearances for the Red Devils, has joined the Serie A giants until the end of the season.

Despite it being a loan move and United’s website calling it a “temporary transfer”, Dalot’s social media activity in the wake of the announce gave it a sense of permanence.

Writing on Twitter, the 21-year-old said: “I’ve learned a lot in these 2 years. I’ll be rooting for you, reds.”