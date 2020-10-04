Marcus Rashford issues apology over Tottenham defeat

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has issued an apology to the club’s supporters over today’s thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-6 home defeat at Old Trafford earlier today, a result that leaves them languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table.

Rashford clearly felt that merited more than the social media silence that most players favour after a loss.

Writing on Twitter this evening, the England international said: “First and foremost I’m a United fan. This is my club. I’m so proud to wear this shirt but there are no excuses, it’s just no good enough and to every single fan around the world that tuned in today, I’m just so sorry. You deserve so much better than that.

“I would have stayed away from social media tonight but you deserve to hear from me during the highs and the lows, there is no hiding.

“I feel horrible but I promise you we will do better.”