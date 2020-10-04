Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Crystal Palace

Chelsea recorded a comprehensive 4-0 win over Crystal Palace yesterday, with summer signing Ben Chilwell impressed on his Premier League debut for the Blues.

The England left-back got a goal and an assist to help his new team to victory over the Eagles.

A goal Kurt Zouma, assisted by Chilwell, and two Jorginho penalties help saw Frank Lampard’s side pick up three points and move up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about Saturday’s win over Palace.

Premier League debut for this great club. Goal, assist and can’t beat a clean sheet. Let’s gooo! 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/JuRHmZbzdV — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 3, 2020

Good win and good performance, congrats @BenChilwell for your goal 🔥🤝 pic.twitter.com/IPPZCYjGal — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) October 3, 2020

Great team performance, 3 points and clean sheet! 💪🏻💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/9wGvCGzg2H — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 3, 2020

Man it feels good to be back😁 https://t.co/r1ECUGseqA — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) October 3, 2020

Three points and a great team effort. 💪🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/0wsTjVFsHo — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) October 3, 2020

You can see Chilwell’s efforts and more highlights from the game in the video below.