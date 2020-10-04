Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Crystal Palace

By
-

Chelsea recorded a comprehensive 4-0 win over Crystal Palace yesterday, with summer signing Ben Chilwell impressed on his Premier League debut for the Blues.

The England left-back got a goal and an assist to help his new team to victory over the Eagles.

A goal Kurt Zouma, assisted by Chilwell, and two Jorginho penalties help saw Frank Lampard’s side pick up three points and move up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about Saturday’s win over Palace.

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 Happy to be part of this team @chelseafc 🔵🔵 Congratulations on today’s match! 🇧🇷 Feliz em fazer parte desse time @chelseafc 🔵🔵 Parabéns pelo jogo de hoje! 🇫🇷 Heureux de faire partie de cette équipe @chelseafc 🔵🔵 Bravo pour le match d’aujourd’hui ! • • • #OhhThiagoSilva #CFC #Chelsea #ThiagoSilva #FamiliaSilva #ChelseaFC #London #LondonCalling #Londres #UnitedKingdom #England #Inglaterra #ThiagoIsBlue #WeAreBlue #ChelseaFans #BluesForever #cfcfans #chelseafootballclub #Chelseafcfans #washyourhands #lavezvouslesmains #LaveAsMaos #StopCorona #CoronaOut #StopCovid

A post shared by Thiago Silva (@thiagosilva) on

You can see Chilwell’s efforts and more highlights from the game in the video below.

