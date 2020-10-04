Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Crystal Palace
Chelsea recorded a comprehensive 4-0 win over Crystal Palace yesterday, with summer signing Ben Chilwell impressed on his Premier League debut for the Blues.
The England left-back got a goal and an assist to help his new team to victory over the Eagles.
A goal Kurt Zouma, assisted by Chilwell, and two Jorginho penalties help saw Frank Lampard’s side pick up three points and move up to fourth in the Premier League table.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about Saturday’s win over Palace.
Premier League debut for this great club. Goal, assist and can’t beat a clean sheet. Let’s gooo! 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/JuRHmZbzdV— Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 3, 2020
🇬🇧 Happy to be part of this team @chelseafc 🔵🔵 Congratulations on today’s match! 🇧🇷 Feliz em fazer parte desse time @chelseafc 🔵🔵 Parabéns pelo jogo de hoje! 🇫🇷 Heureux de faire partie de cette équipe @chelseafc 🔵🔵 Bravo pour le match d’aujourd’hui ! • • • #OhhThiagoSilva #CFC #Chelsea #ThiagoSilva #FamiliaSilva #ChelseaFC #London #LondonCalling #Londres #UnitedKingdom #England #Inglaterra #ThiagoIsBlue #WeAreBlue #ChelseaFans #BluesForever #cfcfans #chelseafootballclub #Chelseafcfans #washyourhands #lavezvouslesmains #LaveAsMaos #StopCorona #CoronaOut #StopCovid
Good win and good performance, congrats @BenChilwell for your goal 🔥🤝 pic.twitter.com/IPPZCYjGal— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) October 3, 2020
Great team performance, 3 points and clean sheet! 💪🏻💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/9wGvCGzg2H— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 3, 2020
Man it feels good to be back😁 https://t.co/r1ECUGseqA— Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) October 3, 2020
Three points and a great team effort. 💪🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/0wsTjVFsHo— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) October 3, 2020
Happy for the team 🔥👏🏾💪🏾💙 @Chelseafc #CHECRY— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 3, 2020
You can see Chilwell’s efforts and more highlights from the game in the video below.