Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Man Utd
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to today’s 1-6 away win over Manchester United.
The north Londoners came from behind to inflict a heavy defeat on head coach Jose Mourinho’s former club.
Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son (two), Harry Kane (two) and Serge Aurier were all on the scoresheet for Spurs as they thrashed 10-man United.
Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their efforts at Old Trafford.
Incredible performance from the lads. What an away win before the international break. 💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/BtkMWbV5PS— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 4, 2020
Great team performance ⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/HoBpllWcY4— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) October 4, 2020
Great game! Amazing week! 💪🏽 #COYS #ThanksJESUS pic.twitter.com/uuZmsvCGVD— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) October 4, 2020
Bravo team💪🏽🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZMqZaDZFss— Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) October 4, 2020
Great performance from the team. congratulations mates ! 🤙🏿✅ #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/RXjOePz3Lp— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) October 4, 2020
Not bad to be my first Premier League match… pic.twitter.com/6fMzwMVJ0R— Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) October 4, 2020
Unbelievable performance boys 🔥 https://t.co/0nv12RPSwt— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) October 4, 2020