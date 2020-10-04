Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Man Utd

By
-

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to today’s 1-6 away win over Manchester United.

The north Londoners came from behind to inflict a heavy defeat on head coach Jose Mourinho’s former club.

Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son (two), Harry Kane (two) and Serge Aurier were all on the scoresheet for Spurs as they thrashed 10-man United.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their efforts at Old Trafford.

Related News

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing by Aston Villa

Alex Telles: Man Utd agree deal with Porto

Diogo Dalot posts farewell message to Man Utd after joining AC Milan

                               