Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to today’s 1-6 away win over Manchester United.

The north Londoners came from behind to inflict a heavy defeat on head coach Jose Mourinho’s former club.

Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son (two), Harry Kane (two) and Serge Aurier were all on the scoresheet for Spurs as they thrashed 10-man United.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their efforts at Old Trafford.

Incredible performance from the lads. What an away win before the international break. 💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/BtkMWbV5PS — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 4, 2020

Not bad to be my first Premier League match… pic.twitter.com/6fMzwMVJ0R — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) October 4, 2020