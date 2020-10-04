Video: Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur (goal and highlights)

Tottenham Hotspur inflicted a heavy home defeat on Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s side came from behind to condemn his former club to a 1-6 loss.

In a pulsating opening few minutes, Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead from the penalty spot in the second minute. But Tanguy Ndombele equalised two minutes later and Heung-min Son gave Spurs the lead in the seventh minute.

The visitors drove home their advantage after Anthony Martial’s 28th-minute red card, with Harry Kane (two), Son again and Serge Aurier all on target.

You can see all the goals and highlights from today’s crazy match in the video below.