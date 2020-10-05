Chris Smalling: Roma sign Man Utd defender on permanent deal

Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling has completed his transfer to Roma in a deal worth €15m (£13.6m), rising to €20m (£18.1m) with add-ons, according to the BBC.

The two clubs are yet to announce the deal, but it was reportedly agreed before the Italian transfer deadline past at 7pm UK time.

The England international impressed during a loan spell at the Serie A side last season.

He made 30 league appearances and scored three goals for Roma last season, helping Paulo Fonseca’s side to Europa League qualification.

Smalling has reportedly now signed a four-year contract that will keep him at Stadio Olimpico until June 2024.

Despite Roma being keen to bring the 30-year-old back to the club, they had initially struggled to reach an agreement with United over the fee.

It looked like the move might now have and that Smalling, surplus to requirements under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, would be struck at Old Trafford until January.