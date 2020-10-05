Edinson Cavani: Man Utd confirm striker’s signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

The Uruguay international has signed a one-year contact at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils having the option to extend the deal by a further year until June 2022.

Cavani, aged 33, has been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired in June.

He told United’s official website: “Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.

“I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.

“I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always – work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt .”

Cavani had spent the last seven seasons with PSG. He scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

He started he career in his native Uruguay with Danubio, before moving to Europe with Italian side Palermo in 2007.

Cavani left to join Napoli in 2010, then made his big-money move to Parc des Princes in July 2013.