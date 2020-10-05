Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere’s West Ham contract terminated

West Ham United have released midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The former Arsenal man took to social media this evening to confirm that his contract with the Hammers has been terminated by mutual consent.

Writing on Twitter, he said: Wilshere said: “Unfortunately, despite all of my best efforts and intentions it has not worked out as I’d expected. I have been fully fit for a large period of time at the club, including over the course of the last eight months – training hard everyday – but unfortunately have not been given the opportunity to play.”

Wilshere, aged 28, joined the Hammers in 2018 but has been limited to just 16 Premier League appearances. He hasn’t featured at all this season.

It appears the east London club have opted to cut their losses, shift Wilshere’s salary off the wage bill and let the England international seek a free transfer to a new club in the coming days.