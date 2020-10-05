Photo: Alex Telles poses in Man Utd kit

Manchester United’s deadline day signing Alex Telles has posed in his new team’s kit for the first time.

The one-cap Brazil international donned a United home shirt after finalised his switch from Porto this evening.

Left-back Telles, aged 27, has joined the Red Devils on a four-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

United have paid a fee of €15m (£13.6m) plus €2m in add-ons to get their man.

You can see him wearing a United kit in the social media post below.