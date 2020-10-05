Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell & Jadon Sancho told to delay England arrival

Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho have been told to delay their arrival to the England training camp over Covid-19 concerns.

Chilwell and Sancho were among the guests at a surprise 23rd birthday party held for Abraham on Saturday evening.

It is understood that there were more than six people at the party, which means it was against the current coronavirus laws. Gathering of more than six people are currently banned in England.

The FA has told the trio to avoid reporting for duty at St George’s Park while they assess if there is any risk to the rest of the squad.

The rest of Gareth Southgate’s squad have already arrived to prepare for the upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Abraham has issued a statement in response to the party making headlines today.

He said: “On Saturday evening I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering had been organised for me with family and close friends to celebrate my birthday.

“Although I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown by all for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

“I recognise that I have a responsibility both in my professional and personal life to honour and respect the guidelines and deeply regret that this took place.

“All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”