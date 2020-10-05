Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to thrashing by Aston Villa

By
-

A couple of Liverpool’s players have struck their head above the social media parapet to give their reactions to yesterday’s shock 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

The champions’ perfect start to their title defence came to an end in spectacular fashion as an Ollie Watkins hat-trick, Jack Grealish brace, and goals from John McGinn and Ross Barkley gave Villa an incredible win.

Goalkeeper Adrian, deputising for the injured Alisson Becker and at fault for Villa’s first goal, was among those to reflect on the heavy loss.

Here’s what he and team-mate Gini Wijnaldum had to say.

