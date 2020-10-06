Gunnersaurus: Sevilla announce signing of Arsenal mascot

Sevilla have confirmed the deadline day signing of Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus.

The Gunners’ announcement on Monday that they are making 55 redundancies, including laying off Jerry Quy who has been Gunnersaurus for the past 27 years.

As well as causing outcry from supporters and fellow mascots, the news created some merriment among rival clubs who spotted the chance for an unexpected transfer saga.

It was La Liga side Sevilla who declared they had won the race for Gunnersaurus’ signature late last night.

They tweeted: “Dream do come true. Welcome, Gunnersaurus.”

The Arsenal mascot was pictured wearing a Sevilla cap and polo shirt.