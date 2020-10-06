Man Utd new boy Facundo Pellistri posts farewell message to Peñarol
Manchester United’s deadline day signing Facundo Pellistri has taken to social media to bid farewell to his former club Peñarol.
The Uruguayan starlet, aged 18, joined the Red Devils yesterday.
He is yet to react to the move on social media, other than updating his bios to confirm that the is a United player.
But he has written a goodbye to his old side after seven years on their books.
Writing in Spanish, he said: “It was time to say goodbye. To say goodbye to a club that means a lot to me.
“I remember as if it were yesterday the first day I arrived in Peñarol, back in 2014. A new stage of my life was beginning, without knowing everything that was to come.
“I lived an unforgettable stage in the youth team, together with a 2001 generation that I will always remember. From the youth team, I hold the memory of a Uruguayan Championship where we were champions, an unforgettable clasico in the Centennial, unique trips to Alegrete, at only 13 years old, and to China, in my last year shared with the team.
“But above all things, I take with me the memory of the great human group that I met. Colleagues, technicians and officials. Great people, simple and humble, with whom I lived many unforgettable anecdotes.
“Some time later the possibility of debuting in the First Division came to me. A totally different stage than the one he had lived through until then. A stage with very nice memories, in which I created new friendships and met idols who watched them on television as a boy. It really was a dream to share a dressing room with them.
“Playing in the Campeón del Siglo Stadium was for me a privilege and one of the most beautiful memories I have. I want to thank you. For every word of support and encouragement you have given me.
“To the club officials, from those who accompanied me at youth level to the first team, for always being available. It was a pleasure wearing these colors. Thanks for everything, and until the return!”
