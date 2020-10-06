Skip to main content

Man Utd new boy Facundo Pellistri posts farewell message to Peñarol

Manchester United’s deadline day signing Facundo Pellistri has taken to social media to bid farewell to his former club Peñarol.

The Uruguayan starlet, aged 18, joined the Red Devils yesterday.

He is yet to react to the move on social media, other than updating his bios to confirm that the is a United player.

But he has written a goodbye to his old side after seven years on their books.

Writing in Spanish, he said: “It was time to say goodbye. To say goodbye to a club that means a lot to me.

“I remember as if it were yesterday the first day I arrived in Peñarol, back in 2014. A new stage of my life was beginning, without knowing everything that was to come.

“I lived an unforgettable stage in the youth team, together with a 2001 generation that I will always remember. From the youth team, I hold the memory of a Uruguayan Championship where we were champions, an unforgettable clasico in the Centennial, unique trips to Alegrete, at only 13 years old, and to China, in my last year shared with the team.

“But above all things, I take with me the memory of the great human group that I met. Colleagues, technicians and officials. Great people, simple and humble, with whom I lived many unforgettable anecdotes.

“Some time later the possibility of debuting in the First Division came to me. A totally different stage than the one he had lived through until then. A stage with very nice memories, in which I created new friendships and met idols who watched them on television as a boy. It really was a dream to share a dressing room with them.

“Playing in the Campeón del Siglo Stadium was for me a privilege and one of the most beautiful memories I have. I want to thank you. For every word of support and encouragement you have given me.

“To the club officials, from those who accompanied me at youth level to the first team, for always being available. It was a pleasure wearing these colors. Thanks for everything, and until the return!”

View this post on Instagram

Llegó el momento de despedirme. De decirle adiós a un club que significa mucho para mí. Me acuerdo como si fuese ayer el primer día que llegué a Peñarol, allá por el 2014. Comenzaba una etapa nueva de mi vida, sin saber todo lo que estaba por venir. Viví una etapa en Formativas inolvidable, junto a una generación 2001 que siempre recordaré. De Formativas, me llevo el recuerdo de un Campeonato Uruguayo en donde fuimos campeones, un clásico inolvidable en el Centenario, viajes únicos a Alegrete, con tan solo 13 años, y a China, en mi último año compartido junto al plantel. Pero sobre todas las cosas, me llevo el recuerdo del gran grupo humano que conocí. Compañeros, técnicos y funcionarios. Grandes personas, sencillas y humildes, junto a quienes viví muchas anécdotas inolvidables. Tiempo después me llegó la posibilidad de debutar en Primera División. Una etapa totalmente diferente a la que había vivido hasta ese entonces. Una etapa con muy lindos recuerdos, en la cual creé nuevas amistades y conocí a ídolos que de chico los miraba por televisión. Realmente fue un sueño compartir vestuario con ellos. Jugar en el Campeón del Siglo fue para mí un privilegio y uno de los más lindos recuerdos que me llevo. Le quiero dar las gracias a ustedes. Por cada palabra de apoyo y aliento que me han brindado. A los funcionarios del club, desde los que me acompañaron en AUFI hasta Primera, por siempre estar a disposición. Fue un placer haber vestido estos colores. Gracias por todo, y hasta la vuelta @oficialcap! 👋🏼

A post shared by facundo🤘🏼 (@facu_pellistri) on

