Thomas Partey: Arsenal signing posts farewell message to Atletico Madrid

Arsenal’s deadline day signing Thomas Partey has taken to social media this morning to bid farewell to former club Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international midfielder, aged 27, completed his €50m transfer to the Emirates Stadium late last night after the Gunners activated a release clause in his contract.

Although he is yet to publicly react to joining Arsenal, he has issued a goodbye statement to Atleti fans.

Writing on his Instagram account on Tuesday, Partey said: “Dear Atletico fans, today I only have words of gratitude with you.



“For several years now, Atlético de Madrid has been my home and a part of this family will always be with me.



“I want to thank the club for the trust placed in me from day one, but above all, I want to thank you, this wonderful hobby that I accepted from the first moment and that has shown that it is both in good times and in bad times and you never truly stop believing. Atlético de Madrid is not just a club, it is a family. Thank you.”

Partey has been on Atletico’s books since 2011. He leaves having made 188 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He won the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with Atleti in 2018.