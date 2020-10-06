Video: Alex Telles’ first interview as a Man Utd player

Manchester United’s deadline day signing Alex Telles has given his first interview since joining the club.

The Brazilian left-back sat down with the Red Devils’ in-house media team for a post-signing interview following his arrival from Porto.

Of joining United, the 27-year-old said: “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “I’m very happy to be here and I’m going to give everything to fight for the club and do the best possible. It’s a very unique opportunity and I’ll do the best I can.

“I like to think of myself as a very intelligent player, a set-piece specialist and I’m always looking for opportunities to create passes to score goals.

“I look at being a defender in a different way with my goals. I’m looking to create more openings wherever possible but during training I also pay particular attention to set-piece training. Apart from the key basics of being a defender, which is obviously about defending well, I want to have extra aspects to my game so I’m a versatile player.

“I have great beliefs in my defensive capabilities but also in my attacking ability. I’m in the best moment of my career and I believe I’ve grown a lot, and hopefully I can continue to do so.”

United have added the one-cap Brazil international to their squad to provide competition for injury-prone Luke Shaw and youngster Brandon Williams at left-back.

He arrives for a fee of £13.6m plus £1.8m in add-ons.

You can see Telles’ first interview as a United player in the video below.