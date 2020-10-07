Alex Telles squad number confirmed by Man Utd

Manchester United have confirmed that deadline day signing Alex Telles will wear the number 27 shirt.

The 27-year-old will wear his age on the back of his United shirt (at least until he turns 28 on December 15).

Left-back Telles was signed from Porto for an initial £13.6m. He had worn the number 13 shirt at his former club, but United’s number 13 shirt is occupied by backup goalkeeper Lee Grant.

United’s number 27 shirt has been vacant since midfielder Marouane Fellaini left Old Trafford in February 2019 to make his move to Chinese side Shandong Luneng.

The 27 jersey has also been worn by Federico Macheda, Mikael Silvestre, Terry Cooke and Gary Neville for United.