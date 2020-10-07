Photo: Chris Smalling arrives back at Roma after transfer from Man Utd
Chris Smalling arrived in Italy yesterday evening to report for duty with Roma after completing his deadline day move from Manchester United.
The England international spent a successful season-long loan at Stadio Olimpico last campaign, but was left marooned at United as the two clubs haggled over a fee for a permanent transfer.
With the deal now done, Smalling returned to Rome on Tuesday and posed with his new shirt. Like last season, the 30-year-old will wear the number 6 jersey.
Buongiorno Giallorossi! 😁🐺 pic.twitter.com/2MSVgQs2M6— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 7, 2020
🤝6⃣✍️— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 6, 2020
#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/Rraj5m0Ylx