Video: Paul Pogba, Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris in France training

Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were among those training with the France squad yesterday as they prepare for this evening’s friendly game against Ukraine.

Fresh from Sunday’s thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur, in which Martial was sent-off, the United players were at work with their national team.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and midfielder N’Golo Kante, Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Everton left-back Lucas Digne are the other Premier League players in Didier Deschamps’ squad.

You can see Les Bleus at work at their Clairefontaine training base on Tuesday in the video footage below.