Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah reacts to scoring for England U21

By
-

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah became the joint-holder of the England Under-21s goalscoring record after scoring against Andorra Under-21s last night.

Nketiah scored England’s third goal in a 3-3 draw. The strike was his 13th for the under-21s, which matches the record held by Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers.

He has also scored nine goals in his past five appearances for Aidy Boothroyd’s side.

Writing on Twitter after the game, he said: “Always a pleasure, onto the next!”

You can see Nketiah’s goal against Andorra in the video below.

