Man Utd Champions League squad: Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani in

Manchester United have named deadline signings Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani in their 25-man squad for the Champions League group stages.

Defender Phil Jones, who is out of favour and currently sidelined with an injury, is the most notable absentee from the list.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who is expected to make a transfer to a Major League Soccer side, is omitted. David De Gea, Dean Henderson and Lee Grant are the keepers named.

Mason Greenwood, Teden Mengi and Brandon Williams are also missing from United’s A list but, as homegrown youngsters, can be selected for Champions League games from the B list.

Man Utd squad for Champions League

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.