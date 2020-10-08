Spurs star Giovani Lo Celso reacts to injury news

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has posted on social media after being forced to pull out of the Argentina squad due to injury.

The 24-year-old suffered an injury to his left thigh during a Tottenham training session.

He reported for duty after being named in the squad for Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Ecuador and Bolivia. But he has now pulled out of the squad after it became clear the injury would prevent him from featuring.

Writing on Twitter in Spanish, he said: “As is known, a muscle injury did not allow me to be with the group. Thanks for the messages of support. Let’s go Argentina.”

Lo Celso will now return to Spurs for treatment. It is not clear whether the injury threatens his involvement in his club’s upcoming fixtures.

Jose Mourinho’s side are next in action against West Ham United on Sunday, October 18.