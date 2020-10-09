Chelsea goalkeeper sustains injury

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has withdrawn from the Senegal squad due to a thigh injury.

The Blues’ recent signing from French side Rennes was due to be part of the Senegal squad to face Morocco in a friendly this evening.

But the 28-year-old sustained a thigh injury in training with his national team in Rabat.

After undergoing a medical examination at a Moroccan hospital, Mendy has now returned to Chelsea’s Cobham training ground where he is set to undergo further checks.

Mendy has made two appearances for the Blues since signing a five-year contract with them last month. His was recent outing saw him keep a clean sheet against Crystal Palace on his Premier League debut before departing for international duty.

He was expected to challenge club record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga to become Frank Lampard’s first-choice keeper, so the Blues boss will be hoping to have him back sooner rather than later.