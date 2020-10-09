Chelsea’s Reece James reacts to England debut

Chelsea right-back Reece James has taken to social media to react to making his debut for England.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to win his first cap in last night’s 3-0 friendly win over Wales at Wembley.

James replaced Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier in the 58th minute.

Writing on Twitter, the Blues youngster said: “Wow!!! I’ve been dreaming of this day since a little boy! What a feeling.

“I’d like to thank the manager for giving me this opportunity, and everyone else that’s believed in me and supported me to get to this point in my career.

“Follow your dreams with your heart!”

James will hope to add to his first cap in England’s upcoming fixtures, but faces competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Trippier in Gareth Southgate’s plans.