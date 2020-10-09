Skip to main content

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts to scoring on his England debut

In-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his excellent goalscoring streak by scoring on his England debut last night.

The Toffees star, aged 23, opened the scoring for Gareth Southgate’s side as they recorded a 3-0 win over Wales in Thursday evening’s friendly at Wembley.

After the final whistle, Calvert-Lewin took to social media to reflect on a dream coming true.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “The moment you dream about as a kid.”

Calvert-Lewin rose to head in from Jack Grealish’s excellent cross in the 26th minute and record his first international goal. It was his 10th goal of the season.

