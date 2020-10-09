Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts to scoring on his England debut
In-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his excellent goalscoring streak by scoring on his England debut last night.
The Toffees star, aged 23, opened the scoring for Gareth Southgate’s side as they recorded a 3-0 win over Wales in Thursday evening’s friendly at Wembley.
After the final whistle, Calvert-Lewin took to social media to reflect on a dream coming true.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “The moment you dream about as a kid.”
Calvert-Lewin rose to head in from Jack Grealish’s excellent cross in the 26th minute and record his first international goal. It was his 10th goal of the season.
The moment you dream about as a kid 🦋🏴 pic.twitter.com/NoR8wCb4Nf— Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) October 8, 2020