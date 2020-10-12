Chelsea fan trolls Mason Mount over West Ham transfer

A Chelsea supporter has mercilessly mocked attacking midfielder Mason Mount after he posted his version of the ‘How it started / how it’s going’ meme.

After scoring England’s winner in their Nations League victory over Belgium yesterday, Mount posted a photo of him facing Belgium at youth level alongside a photo of him in action at Wembley on Sunday.

The images were captioned: “How it started. How it’s going.”

That prompted Twitter user @cfcharoon to savagely respond with a photo of the Blues’ academy product mocked up at a West Ham United signing, with the accompanying tweet: “How it ends.”

Mount, aged 21, has been targeted by a section of Chelsea fans who don’t feel he is good enough to merit a place in Frank Lampard’s team. Lampard, and England manager Gareth Southgate, take a different view.